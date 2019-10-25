ECB's Villeroy: Low interest rates will persist in light of the slowing global economy

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head, Villeroy de Galhau, on Friday said that low interest rates will persist in light of the slowing global economy.

Commenting on Brexit, "Even if there is a Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, everything remains to be negotiated in 2020 on trade and financial services," Villeroy noted. "Context of prolonged uncertainty requires accommodative monetary policy."

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair continues to push lower in the session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on the day at 1.1087.