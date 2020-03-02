ECB's Villeroy: Longer the coronavirus impacts the supply-side of the economy the more it will hurt the demand side

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, offers his thoughts on the negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
He said: “The longer the coronavirus impacts the supply-side of the economy the more it will hurt the demand side.”
Further comments
So far coronavirus is not having a generalized impact on consumer demand.
Important to have a rational analysis of the economic impact.
We most have our eyes wide open about coronavirus, but keep cool heads.
Monetary policy is already very accommodative.
If more is needed, we can do it but we are not there yet.
Market reaction
With the European equity futures up over 1.5% in early trades, the risk-on sentiment is likely to extend in the European session amid global stimulus expectations.
EUR/USD has also picked up fresh bids and heads back towards the four-week high of 1.1074.
