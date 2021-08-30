ECB’s Villeroy: Interest rates will remain favorable

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that “interest rates will remain favorable.”
Additional quotes
“France and eurozone should be back to pre-covid levels early 2022 maybe earlier.“
“No risk of higher inflation at this stage.”
“Financing conditions have improved since June.”
“No risk of a sustainable surge in inflation in the eurozone.”
“PEPP is there until at least March 2022.”
“Not urgent to decide on PEPP at September meeting.”
“ECB will discuss the impact of more favorable conditions.”
Market reaction
EUR/USD is flirting with daily lows around 1.1795, retracing Friday’s rally amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board. The spot is almost unchanged on the day.
