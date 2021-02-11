ECB’s Villeroy: Greening central bank action is not about additional monetary easing but recalibrating tools

Commenting on the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker climate change initiatives, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that the central bank should try to adjust the value of corporate asset purchases based on climate risk.

Further comments

“Efforts to cut carbon would not apply to sovereign bonds.”

“ECB corporate bond buying should use climate criteria.”

“Climate is already linked to ECB's price stability mandate.”

Market reaction

The above comments had little to no impact on the euro, as EUR/USD adds 0.12% on a daily basis to trade at 1.2129, at the time of writing.