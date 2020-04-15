ECB’s Villeroy: Economic shock from COVID-19 will be temporary if well managed

Following the retail sales data published by the French central bank, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the economic shock from COVID-19 will be temporary if well managed.

He reiterated that he feels that French banks are in more solid-state than 10 years ago.

ECB Is supplying almost unlimited liquidity to banks, Villeroy added.