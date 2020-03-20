ECB's Villeroy: Determination of ECB to act was unanimous

While speaking to Reuters on Friday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Villeroy said that the determination of the ECB to act was unanimous.

Additional quotes

There will be no liquidity problems. Fall in long-term rates will help governments fighting the virus. We have all the necessary flexibility.

Late Wednesday, the ECB announced a €750 billion pandemic emergency purchase programme, which was welcomed by the financial leaders from across the Euro area.

EUR/USD extends recovery

EUR/USD extends its recovery from the weakest since April 2017 levels of 1.0653 and now flirts with 1.08 handle amid ongoing US dollar retreat across the board, as the risk sentiment improves.