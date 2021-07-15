ECB’s Villeroy: Biggest threat to recovery for companies is labor shortages

The biggest threat to recovery for companies is labor shortages, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned on Thursday.
Commenting on the inflation outlook last month, Villeroy had said, “inflation should go up a bit in 2021, but then go down again in 2022 and 2023.”
Market reaction
As the US dollar resumes its downside, EUR/USD is extending its bounce towards 1.1850, now adding 0.05% on the day.
