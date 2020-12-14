ECB’s Villeroy: Any positive economic effect from coronavirus vaccines will not be felt until end-2021

“Any positive economic effect from coronavirus vaccines will not be felt until the end of 2021,” The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France Head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with France Inter radio on Monday.

His comments came after the French central bank released its economic forecasts.

Key takeaways from the banks’ forecasts

“2020 GDP at -9%, 2021 and 2022 +5%, 2023 +2% (previously -8.7% in 2020, +7.4% 2021, +3% 2022).”

“Economy returning to pre-crisis levels in mid-2022. “

“Unemployment rate peaking at 11% in the first half of 2021 before falling to around 9% by end 2023.”

