ECB's Vasle: No reason now to alter eurozone growth prospects

In an exclusive interview with Reuters on Monday, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Slovenian central bank chief Boštjan Vasle said there was no reason to alter the eurozone growth prospects and noted that the economy was developing in line with the ECB's projections.

"We are in a situation where the business cycle is in the late phase, the economic situation is deteriorating and our monetary policy is quite stretched at the moment," Vasle explained. "What we decided in September, is working. If the situation changes, there is still room to go in that direction (of lower rates)."

These comments had little to no impact on the EUR/USD pair, which was last seen trading at 1.1060.