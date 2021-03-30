ECB's Vasiliauskas: QE may stay for quite a while even after the coronavirus crisis

The quantitative easing (QE) programme could likely stay for longer even after the coronavirus crisis draws to an end, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Tuesday.
Additional quotes
“No need to change current path of PEPP purchases.”
“Too much stimulus is less risky than too little.”
“Does not think ECB can allow themselves to make sharp changes to policy.”
“It would be better to live longer in the transitional situation.”
EUR/USD holds the lower ground
EUR/USD is trading flat around 1.1765, having hit a daily low of 1.1761 and a daily high at 1.1774.
The sentiment around the spot remains undermined by the rise in the US Treasury yields.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD reverses gains, heading towards 1.1750. Rising inflation expectations continue to drive the US Treasury yields higher, which in turn boosts the greenback at the euro’s expense. Meanwhile, the US-EU macro-divergence continues to remain a drag on the major. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD reverses gains, heading towards 1.1750. Rising inflation expectations continue to drive the US Treasury yields higher, which in turn boosts the greenback at the euro’s expense. Meanwhile, the US-EU macro-divergence continues to remain a drag on the major. German CPI awaited.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden's divide and conquer tax plan strategy is likely to succeed
Biden's infrastructure programs will roll out this week. A second proposal focusing on child care and healthcare programs is expected in April, then massive tax hikes. The Wall Street Journal reports Biden Plans to Split Spending Plan in Two.