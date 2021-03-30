ECB's Vasiliauskas: QE may stay for quite a while even after the coronavirus crisis

The quantitative easing (QE) programme could likely stay for longer even after the coronavirus crisis draws to an end, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Tuesday.

Additional quotes

“No need to change current path of PEPP purchases.”

“Too much stimulus is less risky than too little.”

“Does not think ECB can allow themselves to make sharp changes to policy.”

“It would be better to live longer in the transitional situation.”

EUR/USD holds the lower ground

EUR/USD is trading flat around 1.1765, having hit a daily low of 1.1761 and a daily high at 1.1774.

The sentiment around the spot remains undermined by the rise in the US Treasury yields.