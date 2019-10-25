ECB's Vasiliauskas: Latest ECB monetary policy decision was well-timed

While speaking at an event in Warsaw on Friday, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas argued that the latest ECB monetary policy decision was well-timed and was a "preventive" measure.

Vasiliauskas further noted that divergences with the ECB's Governing Council were expected.

The shared currency ignored these comments and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.1115, up 0.1% on a daily basis. Despite today's subdued trading action, the pair remains on track to snap its three-week winning streak as it's losing more than 40 pips on the weekly chart.