ECB's Vasiliauskas: It's the right time for coronabonds

"We should use all ESM instruments but also think about further steps if needed and by that I mean first of all coronabonds," European Central Bank policymaker Vitas Vasiliauskas told Reuters in a phone interview on Tuesday. "I think it's the right time to discuss those issues."

"There's enough to buy but I'm always a fan of taking a broader perspective, especially in the area of corporates," Vasiliauskas said on the idea of broadening the ECB's spectrum of asset purchases.

Market reaction

The shared currency weakened slightly against its major peers following these comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair, which touched a daily high of 1.0976 in the last hour, was up 0.42% on the day at 1.0959.