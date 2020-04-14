ECB's Vasiliauskas: It's the right time for coronabonds

"We should use all ESM instruments but also think about further steps if needed and by that I mean first of all coronabonds," European Central Bank policymaker Vitas Vasiliauskas told Reuters in a phone interview on Tuesday. "I think it's the right time to discuss those issues."
"There's enough to buy but I'm always a fan of taking a broader perspective, especially in the area of corporates," Vasiliauskas said on the idea of broadening the ECB's spectrum of asset purchases.
Market reaction
The shared currency weakened slightly against its major peers following these comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair, which touched a daily high of 1.0976 in the last hour, was up 0.42% on the day at 1.0959.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to fresh weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly highs above 1.0970, amid an upbeat market mood weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2600 amid broad dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD resumed its advance and approaches 1.2600, despite the UK OBR published a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2. Optimistic investors move away from the greenback.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.
WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour.