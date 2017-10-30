ECB’s Smets: Worried about weaker price trend

ECB’s Smets: Worried about weaker price trendBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting the comments from Counsellor to the ECB President Draghi, Jan Smets, from his interview with Handelsblatt conducted on Sunday.
Key Headlines:
Permanently low inflation would be dangerous if "people had grown accustomed to a weaker price trend and, for example, demanded lower wage increases"
"This is why we should not be satisfied if inflation remains below our target of close to two percent"
