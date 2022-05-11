There is a risk that high inflation becomes entrenched, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday in a speech. As a result, its time to conclude the measures that were enacted to combat low inflation, she continued, adding that policy action is required for price stability.
Schnabel's comments follow remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde who strongly hinted at the prospect of rate hikes as soon as July, followed by gradual further tightening thereafter.
Plenty of other ECB policymakers have also been on the wires in recent session also calling for an end to QE and start to rate hikes at the start of Q3.
