ECB’s Schnabel: Sizeable European recovery fund is needed to foster investment

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board at European Central Bank (ECB), as she speaks in an interview with an Italian daily, La Repubblica on Monday.

Key quotes

“Need to make sure that monetary policy is transmitted to all parts of euro area.”

“Diverging spreads often sign of fragmentation, we are fully committed to countering such developments.”

“PEPP is the right policy tool in this respect.”

“We should be happy that Germany is no longer sticking to a balanced budget, but it would be harmful if countries hit hardest spent the least to fight crisis.”

“Sizeable European recovery fund, providing a mixture of loans and grants, is needed to foster investment.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD continues to trade sideways near 1.0845 on the above comments, awaiting fresh trading impetus.