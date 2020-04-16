ECB’s Schnabel: Rate cut wouldn't have helped at time when bank profits already under pressure

A rate cut wouldn't have helped at a time when bank profits already under pressure, said Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank on Thursday.

He added that the ECB stands ready to adjust all its instruments.

Further comments

Eurosystem has used all flexibility over time, jurisdictions and market segments in asset purchases. Headline inflation can be expected to drop quite a bit on back of oil prices. Tentative evidence that authorities' measures have restored cautious confidence among forecasters. Shape of recovery uncertain. ECB ready to act to prevent fragmentation of financing conditions in euro area.

EUR/USD remains below 1.0900

The shared currency shows little reaction to the above comments, as EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0900, consolidating the tepid bounce from 1.0865 lows.