ECB’s Schnabel: Pandemic has not undermined monetary dominance in the euro area

The European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel made no mention on the appreciation of the euro in her scheduled speech this Friday.

She said, “the pandemic has not undermined monetary dominance in the euro area.”

Separately, another ECB policymaker, Vitas Vasiliauskas was reported, saying that the recent euro gains are not historically exceptional.

The ECB is in a wait-and-see phase, he added.

Market reaction

The above comments appear to bode well for the common-currency, especially after President Lagarde shrugged-off the concerns over the euro strength.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD gains 0.36% to trade at 1.1856, having hit a daily high of 1.1866.