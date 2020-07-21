ECB’s Schnabel: Likely that PEPP envelope will be used in full

The European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel said on Tuesday, as long as we remain in the baseline scenario of our projections, the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) likely envelope will be used in full.

“There is no urgency to discuss adding fallen angels to asset purchases.”

“But ECB is of course, aware of the risks.”

Despite the EU deal and risk-on mood, the EUR/USD pair trades directionless around 1.1450, awaiting fresh impetus from the sentiment on global stocks.