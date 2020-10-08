ECB’s Schnabel: Keeping an eye on pandemic-induced credit crunch

The European Central Bank (ECB) is watching out for signs of a credit crunch, as banks are hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday.

Key quotes

“Markets quite resilient so far despite rising in virus infections.”

“Markets vulnerable to repricing after compression of risk premia.”

"We are monitoring this very carefully, we're looking at whether this translates into tighter credit standards and lower lending, which could also impair (ECB) policy transmission.”

Market reaction

With the ECB still all ready to use all tools to ramp up inflation and growth, the EUR/USD pair is seeing some selling pressure.

The spot has erased gains and trades flat at 1.1755, at the press time.