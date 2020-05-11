ECB’s Schnabel: Central bank stands ready to adjust size and duration of PEPP

The European Central Bank (ECB) stands ready to adjust the size and duration of the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP), said Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB on Monday.

Further comments

"ECB measures form a powerful package."

"Rating downgrades may be a risk to policy discussion."

"ECB has not discussed impact of rating downgrades on purchases."

The German court gave the ECB three months to justify its flagship Eurozone stimulus scheme.

On Sunday, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU executive might end up opening a legal case against Berlin.

Market reaction

EUR/USD holds the higher ground near 1.0850, as the bulls cheer the economic re-opening up and abandon the safe-haven dollar. The EU-German conflict could be closely followed in the week ahead.