ECB’s Rehn: Will do everything necessary to ensure supportive financing conditions

The European Central (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Wednesday, the central bank will do everything necessary to ensure supportive financing conditions.

Member states should enhance cooperation, take measures to support the economy. It is necessary to support the most severely hit European countries. The coronavirus pandemic is a common European problem. The difficulties caused are not due to any single country's reckless management. It is essential European Council comes up with convincing package to mitigate crisis.

In the last hour, El Pais reported that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel are getting closer to a deal over a European coronavirus crisis fund.

Meanwhile, the shared currency pays little heed to the above comments, keeping its range around 1.0870 while adding 0.11% on the day.