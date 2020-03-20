ECB's Rehn: We must prepare for quite a lenghty period of coronavirus pandemic

"We must prepare for quite a lengthy period of coronavirus pandemic," European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Friday. "It's essential for the euro area governments to get acts together and coordinate a fiscal response."

"It's important to have stronger European financial instruments such as safe assets," Rehn added argued that governments should agree on a common safe asset.

EUR/USD reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.0730, adding 0.35% on a daily basis.