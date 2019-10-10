ECB’s Rehn: Recent split in central bank decision-making has some effect on policy

Reuters reports the latest comments by the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn, with the key headlines found below.

Recent split in central bank decision-making has some effect on policy. FT story earlier is "greatly exaggerated" though. Believes that Lagarde's 'team-building abilities' should bridge split among members. ECB still has some time before QE limits become a problem.

Earlier today, the Financial Times (FT) reported that the ECB’s monetary policy committee advised against resuming QE in a letter sent to Draghi. However, as the decision was announced last month, Draghi ignored the in-house advice on decision to restart QE.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD remains below the 1.10 handle, as the shared currency shows no reaction to the above comments heading into the ECB minutes due on the cards later today.