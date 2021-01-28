ECB's Rehn: Monitoring FX developments very closely

The European Central Bank (ECB) is monitoring FX developments very closely, the central bank’s Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

Additional quotes

“One reason for euro strength might be inflation outlook.”

“Clear, symmetric inflation target may boost expectations.”

“ECB stands ready to use all instruments as appropriate.”

Market reaction

The euro shrugs off the above comments, as EUR/USD keeps its range below 1.2100.

At the press time, EUR/USD drops 0.16% to 1.2086, having hit a daily low at 1.2080.