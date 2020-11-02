ECB's Rehn: Good idea to review ECB's monetary policy strategy every five years

"I would consider it a good idea that going forward we would review the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy strategy regularly, for instance, every five years," ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Regarding the inflation outlook, Rehn noted that inflation expectations are stuck at too low levels.

Market reaction

These comments had virtually no impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was unchanged on a daily basis at 1.1650.