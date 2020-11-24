ECB's Rehn: ECB should be open to genuinely symmetric inflation target

The European Central Bank should be open to making its own "below but close to 2%" inflation target genuinely symmetric, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The ECB already has a dual mandate, needs also to aim for full employment, balanced growth, sustainable development."

"The next generation of EU funding should be made operational without delay."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.22% on a daily basis at 1.1867.