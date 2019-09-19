ECB's Rehn: Data points to muted inflation outlook for a long time

European Central Bank policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the latest data from the euro area point to a muted inflation outlook for a long time, as reported by Reuters.

"I do have concerns about the impact of the global slowdown on the eurozone," Rehn added.

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.1063, where it was up 0.3% on a daily basis.