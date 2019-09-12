ECB's QE motion was opposed by Weidmann, Coeure, Villeroy - Reuters

Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters today reported that European Central Bank President Draghi today faced pushback from Bundesbank President Widemann, Banque de France President Francois Villeroy de Galhau, and Governing Council member Benoit Coeure when he introduced the idea of restarting the bond-buying programme.

Sources told Reuters that the QE motion passed with a relatively narrow majority.

The shared currency continued to gather strength against its rivals following these headlines and the EUR/USD pair was up 0.57% on the day at 1.1073.