ECB’s Praet: “We see moderate but strengthening growth”

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member and chief economist Peter Praet was on the wires earlier on the day, speaking on the Eurozone growth outlook in an interview with a Dutch newspaper Telegraaf.

Key Quotes:

“We see moderate but strengthening growth; that is better than it was a while ago.”

“The main welcome surprise is the increase in employment, which is boosting people's disposable income.”

“Confidence in the euro has remained high ... However, confidence in the ECB has declined sharply, especially during the crisis years.”