ECB's Praet: want sustainable inflation, not due to seasonal factors

ECB's Praet: want sustainable inflation, not due to seasonal factorsBy Haresh Menghani
During a speech on ECB Asset Purchase Programme and European Financial Markets, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, Peter Praet was noted saying that the central bank is not taking about exit, but about recalibration of monetary stimulus measures.
Additional quotes:
• Wants sustainable inflation, not due to seasonal data
• Confident the ECB goal will be achieved but not completed yet
