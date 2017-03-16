ECB's Praet: Underlying inflation pressures continue to remain subdued

By Eren Sengezer

Peter Praet, a member of the ECB's Executive Board crossed the wires last minutes.

Key quotes (via Reuters)

  • The economic outlook today is now better than it has been for many years
  • Underlying inflation pressures continue to remain subdued
  • There is no doubt that our measures are having their desired effect
  • This is clearly a challenging situation for banks, but so far its impact on profitability has been contained
  • Iit would be misguided for banks to wait for changes in monetary policy to come to the rescue