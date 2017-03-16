ECB's Praet: Underlying inflation pressures continue to remain subdued

ECB's Praet: Underlying inflation pressures continue to remain subduedBy Eren Sengezer
Peter Praet, a member of the ECB's Executive Board crossed the wires last minutes.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- The economic outlook today is now better than it has been for many years
- Underlying inflation pressures continue to remain subdued
- There is no doubt that our measures are having their desired effect
- This is clearly a challenging situation for banks, but so far its impact on profitability has been contained
- Iit would be misguided for banks to wait for changes in monetary policy to come to the rescue