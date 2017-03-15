ECB’s Praet: Inflation outlook does not warrant a reassessment of current monetary policy stance

Headlines crossing the wires from the ECB governing council member Peter Praet, as he speaks on the topic of monetary policy.

Key Headlines via Reuters:

Euro area recovery has been firming and broadening across sectors.

Recovery has yet to translate into a durable and self-sustained pick-up in inflation

Monpol can support the absorption of economic slack, but it cannot strengthen potential growth.

Looking through recent volatility, inflation outlook does not at this stage warrant a reassessment of current monpol stance