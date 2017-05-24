ECB's Praet: Eurozone upswing is becoming increasingly solid

ECB's Praet: Eurozone upswing is becoming increasingly solidBy Dhwani Mehta
ECB chief economist Peter Praet was out on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, Sofia.
Key Headlines:
Eurozone upswing is becoming increasingly solid
Upswing continues to broaden across sectors and countries
In June the gov council will draw on the latest info
Will have new projections as well as an updated assessment of the distribution of risks surrrounding economic outlook
We still need to create a sufficiently broad and solid info base to build confidence that the projected path of inflation is robust durable and self-sustained
Underlying inflation pressures still give little indications of a convincing upward trend as domestic cost pressures, notably wage growth, remains subdued