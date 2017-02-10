ECB’s Praet: Developments in inflation, despite solid growth, remain subdued

ECB’s Praet: Developments in inflation, despite solid growth, remain subduedBy Eren Sengezer
Key quotes (via Reuters) from the speech by Peter Praet, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the MMF Monetary and Financial Policy Conference, London, 2 October 2017:
- Should keep forward guidance in mind; we reactivated in last meeting
- Investors may be able to evaluate expected stimulus from purchase plan that's to be executed over a more extended time interval
- Developments in inflation, despite solid growth, remain subdued
- Evidence shows insufficient progress towards sustained adjustment in inflation path
- Euro area continuing to experience solid, resilient & broad-based recovery
