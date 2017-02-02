ECB's Praet: Continued monetary policy support is necessary

ECB's Praet: Continued monetary policy support is necessaryBy Felipe Erazo
ECB's Executive Board member Peter Praet was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, stating that the current environment still falls short of a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation to levels closer to 2%
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- It will take time for inflation to stabilise around levels consistent with our price stability objective.
- The ongoing economic recovery is still predicated to a large extent on very favourable financing conditions
- The firming recovery is not yet sufficiently robust to ensure a self-sustained convergence of inflation rates to levels closer to 2%
- This takes time, and it requires determination and patience.
- ECB will continue to adhere to its monetary policy strategy, that is look through transitory changes in inflation
- The ups and downs of monthly data are not relevant
- Underlying inflation dynamics remain subdued, and risks and uncertainties still prevail, especially those related to the geopolitical environment