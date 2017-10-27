ECB’s Praet: Budget could help MonPol, especially in times of deep recessions

ECB’s Praet: Budget could help MonPol, especially in times of deep recessionsBy Dhwani Mehta
ECB chief economist Praet crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech titled "EMU - How much federalism?"
Key Points:
Clear that any politically acceptable euro area fiscal capacity will be modest in size
Pvt/public risk-sharing in Europe underdeveloped
The key question for the economics profession is whether it is possible to remove the link between the stabilisation function and the redistributive function, allowing for a central budget of moderate size to have a meaningful macroeconomic stabilisation effect
If this were possible, such a central budget could help monetary policy, especially in times of deep recessions when nominal interest rates may reach their effective lower bound
