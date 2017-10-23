ECB’s Praet and UK’s CBI industrial orders in focus today - TDS

Analysts at TDS, outline that markets are looking for UK’s CBI industrial orders to rise from +7 to +9.

Key Quotes

“Recently we’ve seen the patterns from earlier this year reverse, with the manufacturing PMI deteriorating but actual manufacturing activity finally showing some growth, so we’ll be looking for a confirmation in either direction from the CBI survey.”

“The ECB’s Praet is speaking at an ECB conference on Credit, Banking, and Monetary Policy at 8am. We wouldn’t normally expect him to say anything policy relevant since we’re well inside the ECB’s blackout period now, but the ECB has bent the blackout rules more than once recently, so we’ll be keeping our eyes on headlines anyways. Later this evening, the ECB’s Nouy is speaking on regulation and supervision at 6:30pm.”