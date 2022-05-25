Commenting on the monetary policy, European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Fabio Panetta said Wednesday, “we should normalize our monetary policy gradually.”
Additional comments
The inflation path is starting from a much higher point but the medium-term inflation outlook is characterized by high uncertainty.
We should normalize our monetary policy and choose a mix of instruments that is.
Addressing fragmentation risks is central to the normal conduct of monetary policy in the euro area.
Normal does not mean neutral.
We should avoid the risk of a “normalization tantrum”.
Natural rate of interest has declined significantly.
Normal does not mean conventional.
Market reaction
EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.06484, down 0.43% on the day, as the US dollar bounces ahead of the Fed Minutes.
