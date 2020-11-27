ECB’s Panetta: No doubt on the central bank’s inflation commitment

There should be no doubt on the central bank’s inflation commitment, the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta said in an interview with the Portuguese newspaper Expresso on Friday.

Additional quotes

“Banks should be prudent with dividends.”

“Open to a case by case resumption of bank dividends.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD holds the lower ground just above 1.1900, as the US dollar extends its overnight consolidation amid broad risk-aversion.