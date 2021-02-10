ECB's Panetta: No conditions attached to use of digital euro

European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta said on Monday that the digital euro will not be linked to helicopter money and added that there won't be any conditions attached to its usage.

Earlier in the day, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said that she hopes the digital euro could be ready in about four years.

Market reaction

The shared currency showed little to no reaction to these remarks. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.17% on a daily basis at 1.2136.