ECB's Panetta: Appreciation of euro is one factor that we need to watch closely

Inflation in the euro is still uncomfortably below the European Central Bank's (ECB) aim and the appreciation of the euro is one factor that needs to be watched closely, ECB Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Faced with such a sizeable downward skew, there is a strong case for our reaction function to be asymmetric."
"Risks of a policy overreaction are much smaller than the risks of the policy being too slow or too shy to react and the worst-case scenarios materialising."
"Macroeconomic policies – above all monetary and fiscal policies – must remain complementary."
"Today, our monetary policy can gradually focus less on preventing financial and productive collapse and more on securing the return of inflation to our aim."
"Results of the ECB's stimulus are not satisfactory yet."
"The sustained appreciation in the external value of the euro has brought about an undesirable tightening of financial conditions and has offset some of the monetary accommodation provided by our measures."
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair edged lower after these comments and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 1.1745.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped by selling interest around 1.1770
The EUR/USD pair attempted a recovery but was unable to turn positive for the day,again under pressure and near 1.1719 ahead of Powell’s testimony.
GBP/USD jumps om Brexit, Bailey retreats on lockdown
GBP/USD soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks. PM Johnson announces new restrictions, but no full lockdown
Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark
Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.