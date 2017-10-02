ECB's Nowotny: No economic or political justification for IMF to be part of Greek rescue

ECB's Nowotny: No economic or political justification for IMF to be part of Greek rescueBy Felipe Erazo
ECB's Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was on the wires, via Reuters (citing Der Standard), stating that a strong Europe is important to balance out "Trump's erratic politics".
More headlines (via Reuters):
- No economic or political justification for IMF to be part of greek rescue; it is a European problem-standard
- Russia sanctions ineffective to a large extent
- On QE: we'll discuss from mid-2017, no reason for now to change