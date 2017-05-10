ECB’s Nowotny: ‘We will start cautious deceleration at the start of the coming year’

The European Governing Council (ECB) member Ewald Nowotny is out on the wires now, reiterating his view on the bank’s monetary policy programme in an interview with Trend Magazine.

Main Headlines:

On monetary policy one must take foot off gas pedal slowly rather than hit brakes

I assume we will start cautious deceleration at the start of the coming year

No longer favors ECB buying bonds of companies that have no difficulty financing themselves on market