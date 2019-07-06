ECB’s Nowotny: See no risk of recession, but a slowdown

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny crossed the wires in the last hour, via Reuters, and sees no risk of recession, but a slowdown. TLTRO 3 should not be a permanent instrument of the ECB, Nowotny added further.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured on weak German data, ahead of the NFP

EUR/USD pressured on weak German data, ahead of the NFP

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1260, pressured after the German Bundesbank slashed its growth forecasts and industrial output fell below expectations. The US Non-Farm Payrolls is eagerly awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2700 amid UK political uncertainty

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2700 amid UK political uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700, stable. Labour defeated the Brexit Party in a by-election, and Theresa May officially steps down as party, launching the leadership contest. NFP is awaited.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: challenging critical short-term resistance

USD/JPY: challenging critical short-term resistance

US economy expected to have added 185K new jobs in May. Japanese economy still 'worsening' according to the Japanese Cabinet Office.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.

Gold News

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Worried but the signs are steady

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Worried but the signs are steady

Non-farm payrolls are predicted to add 185,000 in May following April’s 263,000 increase. Manufacturing will gain 5,000 positions after the prior month’s 4,000. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location