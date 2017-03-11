ECB’s Nowotny: Definition of price stability could be seen with greater flexibility

European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny crossed the news wires recently, providing key headlines, via Reuters, found below.

Definition of price stability could be seen with greater flexibility.

On Brexit, you can be a standalone country, have to be aware it's expensive – can require heavy central bank interventions.

Turning European stability mechanism into a imf-styled european monetary fund would make a lot of sense.

If things go well as expected in economy there would be good reasons to taper bond buys from next September.

Austria may reach 3% growth this year.