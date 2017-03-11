ECB’s Nowotny: Definition of price stability could be seen with greater flexibility

ECB’s Nowotny: Definition of price stability could be seen with greater flexibilityBy Eren Sengezer
European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny crossed the news wires recently, providing key headlines, via Reuters, found below.
Definition of price stability could be seen with greater flexibility.
On Brexit, you can be a standalone country, have to be aware it's expensive – can require heavy central bank interventions.
Turning European stability mechanism into a imf-styled european monetary fund would make a lot of sense.
If things go well as expected in economy there would be good reasons to taper bond buys from next September.
Austria may reach 3% growth this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.