Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel is crossing the wires again following his remarks that were least heard on Saturday that said the European Central Bank (ECB) needs several more rate hikes to tame inflation.
Today, he said that the central bank must withdraw support quickly, but ''not stop too early'', with regard to what is expected to be a deep recession in Germany.
"Further interest rate hikes will be needed to bring the inflation rate back to 2% in the medium term – not just at the monetary policy meeting at the end of October," Nagel said in a speech in Washington on the weekend.
"The ECB Governing Council must not let up too soon."
Markets currently price in a 75 basis point move on Oct. 27, the same as September's increase, and few if any policymakers have pushed back publicly on these expectations.
"As monetary policy continues to normalise, we will also need to look into scaling back Eurosystem asset holdings, which amount to almost 5 trillion euros," Nagel added.
"GDP (in Germany) could decline significantly in the final quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023," Nagel said. "This would imply a recession, that is a significant, broad-based and longer-lasting decrease in economic output."
EUR/USD update
EUR/USD remains on tenterhooks as the euro bloc struggles with gas shortages. On the day it is higher but remains in the bear's lair while tucke din below daily trendline resistance:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls recovery just below 0.9300
The AUD/USD pair benefited from the broad dollar weakness at the beginning of the week but could not clear the 0.9300 threshold. RBA Meeting Minutes and New Zealand inflation are coming up next.
EUR/USD holds on to Monday’s gains above 0.9800
EUR/USD hovers around 0.9840 after topping at 0.9851. The shared currency benefited from UK news, bringing relief to financial markets as the government reverted most of its mini-budget decisions.
Gold: UK political mess weighs on the USD
Gold is in recovery mode on Monday, trading at around $1,658 after bottoming at $1,640.14 on Friday. The Dollar is under selling pressure at the weekly opening on the back of easing Treasury yields. Market players are looking at the UK and the latest political developments for markets’ direction.
Chainlink: Failure to find support could lead to a $5 LINK
Chainlink price may be in for difficult times. Chainlink's price is struggling to hurdle a newfound resistant level. The technicals show multiple reasons to justify bears entering the market soon.
Mini-budget U-turn takes the pressure off gilts and the pound
It’s been a positive start to the week for European markets, with decent gains across the board, helped by the continued walk back of the recent UK mini budget by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.