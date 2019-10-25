ECB's Müller: Need to open discussion on a new ECB policy framework

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Madis Müller crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that the ECB needs to open a discussion on a new policy framework in the coming quarters, as reported by Reuters.

Commenting on the current ECB policies, "we need to give them time to see how they work," Müller said.

The shared currency paid little to no mind to these comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1118, adding 0.13% on a daily basis.