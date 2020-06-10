ECB’s Muller: Near-term inflation expectations are very low

Speaking in a news conference in Tallinn, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Madis Muller said that the near-term inflation expectations are very low.

Additional comments

“If growth recovers as expected, then likely additional increase in asset purchases is probably not needed.”

“PEPP must be a temporary programme.”

“Change in tiering multiplier was not considered at last meeting.”

“Capital keys, in a sense, is definitely a limit on PEPP.”

When asked about buying junk bonds, says “we should be cautious in taking so clearly credit risk.”

Market reaction

The above comments have virtually no impact on the euro. EUR/USD pares back gains to trade modestly flat at 1.1347.