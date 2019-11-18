ECB’s Muller: More assets could join stimulus list in slump - Bloomberg

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Muller (a hawk) was on the wires over the weekend, via Blooming, making some unexpectedly dovish remarks on the central bank’s monetary policy.

Key Quotes:

ECB could buy other assets if the economic situation in the eurozone deteriorates significantly.

Right now, we are doing unconventional things.

You could -- of course -- imagine even more unconventional things if the situation gets really bad.

There are ways to go beyond the government bonds, and a little bit of corporates and other assets that we are buying now.”

The comments show that the central bank is alarmed by the deteriorating Eurozone growth outlook and stands prepared to do more if the situation worsens. The EUR/USD pair is unperturbed the above comments and keeps its range above the 1.1050 level.