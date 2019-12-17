ECB’s Muller: ECB should have flexibility with inflation target

Fresh comments are crossing the wires from the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Muller, via Reuters, as he says that the ECB should have flexibility with inflation target.

The ECB should consider a band around the objective, he added.

Last hour, ECB policymaker Rehn said that below-target inflation warrants accommodative monetary policy.

The EUR/USD pair, currently, challenges 1.1150, having briefly dipped to 1.1129 lows on Rehn’s comments.